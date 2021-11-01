La Clique reveals line-up for 2021 festive return

La Clique is back in London for another festive offering this winter.

Playing at the Spiegeltent in Leicester Square, the full line-up was revealed today and sees Bernie Dieter return as Mistress Of Ceremonies.

Running from 13 November to 8 Jauary, the evening will see a variety of circus and cabaret performances accompanied by La Clique Palais Orkestra.

Appearing on the billing are aerialists Hugo Desmarais and Katharine Arnold, hand balancer Mirko Köckenberger and hula hooper Craig Red. Other acts include saxophonist Leo P, roller skating acrobatic duo Pierre and Steph and more.