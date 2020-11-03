Kings of Broadway concert to run in the West End next month

A Kings of Broadway West End musical concert will celebrate the work of Julie Styne, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim next month. Tickets are on sale now.

First occurring in 2015 and then captured online earlier this year, many of the Kings of Broadway concert's stars will return to recreate their performances from the online concert – with some new additions.

The company will come together at the end of the evening for a special performance of iconic number "Sunday" from Sunday In the Park With George.

Returning from the original concert are Michael Colbourne, Deborah Crowe, Jordan Lee Davies, Janie Dee, Elliott Griffiths, Emma Kingston, Nadim Naaman, Fiona O'Carroll, Jamie Parker, Damian Humbley, Ana Richardson, Jenna Russell, Lucy Schaufer, Caroline Sheen, Laura Tebbutt, Lee Thomas, Michael Xavier and Alex Young.

Joining the company are Tracie Bennett, Jason Carr, Danielle Fiamanya, Soophia Foroughi, Hadley Fraser, Siubhan Harrison, Harrison Knights, Bonnie Langford, Carl Man, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Sharon Phull, Zizi Strallen, Sally Ann Triplett, Kayi Ushe and Tosh Wanogho- Maud.]

The piece is accompanied by Alex Parker with sound design by Paul Smith. Tickets are on sale now via the Palace Theatre's website, with the show running on Wednesday 9 December at 7.30pm. The venue will adhere to strict social distancing rules with specialised seating, one-way-systems, hand sanitiser, temperature scans and more.

The producers, Quick Fantastic, wanted to reiterate that: "don't worry, if LOCKDOWN 2.0 extends, we already have a back-up date up our sleeve in January 2021!"