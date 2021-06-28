Kimberly Wyatt to make stage debut in Dead Lies tour

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt will make her stage debut in Hilary Bonner's Dead Lies, touring later this year.

Joining the previously announced Clive Mantle (Casualty), Harriet Thorpe (Absolutely Fabulous), John Lyons (A Touch of Frost), Jacqueline Leonard (Coronation Street), Patrick Pearson (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Ashford Campbell (9 to 5 the Musical), Wyatt will take on the role of press secretory Kate in the thrilling new political piece.

She said today: "I had been looking to do a play for some time and had read multiple scripts but couldn't find a character that I really wanted to create. Then I was sent the script for Dead Lies and as soon as I started to read it, I was totally drawn into its world of lies, murder and sexual indiscretion. I could not put the script down and read it from start to finish in the blink of an eye, I was totally gripped."

The tour opens at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple on 14 September, with subsequent dates set for Malvern, Lichfield, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Peterborough.

The show is directed by Joe Harmston with the production to reveal further creative team members.