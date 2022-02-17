Kiln Theatre announces two further 2022 productions

The Kiln Theatre in Kilburn has unveiled two new productions coming later this year.

Girl on an Altar by Marina Carr, based on the story of Clytemnestra (from the Greek classics) will be co-produced with the Abbey Theatre in Dublin. Directed by Annabelle Comyn, the show has design by Tom Piper, lighting design by Amy Mae, composition and sound design by Philip Stewart, casting by Julia Horan, voice and dialect by Daniele Lydon and assistant direction by Jessica Mensah. The show plays from at the Kiln from 19 May to 25 June.

Following this will be The Darkest Part of the Night by Zodwa Nyoni. Nancy Medina's production has design by Jean Chan, lighting by Guy Hoare, sound by Elena Peña and casting by Briony Barnett.

Running from 14 July to 13 August, the piece is set in 1980s Leeds and explores themes of care, poverty, race and police brutality.

Artistic director Indhu Rubasingham said: "We are really proud to be announcing two world premières which have been commissioned and developed by Kiln Theatre. These plays have been on a wonderful journey from initial conversations to beautifully crafted and profound scripts."