Kevin Clifton to star in The Wedding Singer at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Kevin Clifton will come to Wembley in January 2020 to star in The Wedding Singer, it has been announced.

Clifton, who was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing and has previously appeared in Rock of Ages and Dirty Dancing, will play the lead role of Robbie Hart in the musical, which is based on the hit film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Further casting is to be announced.

It follows a disillusioned Robbie who is dumped at the altar and has to work to find love again. The Tony Award-winning show has music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, and ran on Broadway in 2006 before having it UK premiere in Manchester in 2008. It previously toured in 2017.

The limited four-week season is on sale now, and runs from 30 January to 1 March 2020.

The production is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston and designed by Francis O'Connor with lighting design is by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ben Harrison, musical supervision by Sarah Travis, orchestration by George Dyer and casting by Jim Arnold.