Katherine Parkinson and Kayla Meikle to star in Shoe Lady at the Royal Court

Katherine Parkinson and Kayla Meikle will star in E V Crowe's brand new play Shoe Lady at the Royal Court, it has been announced.

Directed by the venue's artistic director Vicky Featherstone the show follows a woman, Viv, who loses her shoe – with disastrous consequences. Further casting is to be revealed.

The piece has set design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, composition by Matthew Herbert, sound design by Tony Gayle and movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies.

Parkinson was most recently seen in Uncle Vanya at Theatre Royal Bath, and will star in the upcoming The Good Life stage adaptation later this year. Meikle's credits include All My Sons, Vassa and Dance Nation. Crowe's other plays include The Sewing Group.

Shoe Lady runs at the Royal Court's downstairs space from 4 to 21 March 2020.