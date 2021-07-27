Karl Queensborough and Adam Pearce sing "The Hardest Part of Love" from Children of Eden

Stephen Schwartz's Children of Eden will return for a special new concert production on 3 October, and you can have a listen to one of the numbers below.

Due to the news that Hamilton will be re opening on the 19 August, Karl Queensborough is now unable to take part in the concert. But hold tight and stay tuned to WhatsOnStage for upcoming news on the concert's cast! That didn't stop Queensborough from providing a wonderful performance of "The Hardest Part of Love" with Adam Pearce.

Originally postponed by the pandemic, the piece returns to the west London venue for two performances at 1:30pm and 6pm.

Initially set to appear are Alice Fearn (Come from Away, Wicked), Pearce (The Prince of Egypt), Rob Houchen (South Pacific), Simbi Akande (The Prince of Egypt) and Jessica Lee (Les Misérables) with further cast to be announced (as well as a special guest star).

The concert will include a newly revised score by Schwartz, with John Caird and Houchen co-directing. Musical direction will be by Tom Deering, leading a West End orchestra, and a large choir from Guildford School of Acting.