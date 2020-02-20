Kara Tointon to star in Steel Magnolias at the Rose Theatre, Kingston

Kara Tointon will star in Steel Magnolias at the Rose Theatre, Kingston this spring.

Tointon will play Shelby, the character portrayed by Julia Roberts in the 1989 film adaptation, with the remaining cast still to be announced. The comedy centres around a beauty salon in small-town Louisiana, which acts as a regular rendezvous for six women who span the social circles of their local community.

Robert Harling's play is based on his mother and sister and ran for over 1000 performances off-Broadway in the 1980s before being adapted for the screen. The playwright commented on the Rose Theatre's production: "I am thrilled that the Rose Theatre are putting on Steel Magnolias, it is based on a true story and I am always excited when actors bring their own truth to perform the play."

Anthony Banks (Dial M for Murder, My Cousin Rachel, The Girl on the Train) directs the revival after last working with Tointon on Gaslight in 2017. Steel Magnolias will run from 1 to 23 May, with a press night on 6 May.