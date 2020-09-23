Juliet Stevenson, Linda Bassett, Sophie Thompson to star in Little Wars digital revival

A new digital revival of Steven Carl McCasland's Little Wars will be presented online in November.

Directed by Hannah Chissick, the virtual piece is set to star Juliet Stevenson ( The Doctor), Linda Bassett (Call The Midwife), Debbie Chazen (The Smoking Room), Natasha Karp (Rags), Catherine Russell (Holby City), Sarah Solemani (Him and Her), and Sophie Thompson (Present Laughter).

Set during a fantastical dinner party, the piece features Gertrude Stein (Bassett), her girlfriend Alice Toklas (Russell), Dorothy Parker (Chazen), Lillian Hellman (Stevenson) and Agatha Christie (Thompson) and anti-fascist freedom fighter Muriel Gardiner (Solemani).

It is to be filmed and then made available to download and stream online, raising money in aid of Women For Refugee Women.

Chissick comments: "It is such an honour to work on this wonderful play about exceptional women, with such an extraordinary cast all coming together in support of other brave and courageous women."