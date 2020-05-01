Watch the cast of & Juliet sing "I Want It That Way" from isolation

Their show might be shut down while the lockdown continues, but that doesn't stop the cast of & Juliet having some fun!

Performing in isolation, the company performed a special rendition of the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way".

& Juliet first ran at the Manchester Opera House before transferring to the Shaftesbury Theatre in October 2019. It is nominated for 13 WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best New Musical and more.