Julie Hesmondhalgh to star in The Greatest Play in the History of the World at Trafalgar Studios

Julie Hesmondhalgh will star in The Greatest Play in the History of the World… at Trafalgar Studios, it has been announced.

The piece, which initially ran at the Traverse Theatre, is written by Hesmondhalgh's writer husband Ian Kershaw with direction by Raz Shaw. Hesmondhalgh was awarded The Stage Edinburgh Award for her performance when the piece first opened.

It now comes to London for a run from 26 November to 4 January 2020.

Hesmondhalgh said: "I had a notion, a romantic notion, that my husband, the writer Ian Kershaw, should write a one-woman show for me and we could tour it together into our dotage, like travelling troubadours (or something). A couple of Christmasses ago he kept disappearing to the cellar for an hour at a time, wrapping presents maybe, I thought. And then he presented me with this lovely thing."

The play received a solid four-star review from WhatsOnStage at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, with Sarah Crompton saying: "It is a lovely thing that, in its own quiet way, makes you feel better about the world by reminding you of its wonder."

It has design by Naomi Kuyck-Cohen, lighting by Jack Knowles and sound by Mark Melville.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.