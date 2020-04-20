Judi Dench in conversation with Gyles Brandreth to be released as a video online

Judi Dench's 2017 Q&A with Giles Brandreth is to be released as an on-demand recording on Sunday.

The 90-minute video will be available from 3pm on the 26 April, at a cost of £4.99. All money raised will go to the Orange Tree Theatre's Survival Fund, to help guarantee the venue's return after the ongoing lockdown.

Artistic director Paul Miller said: "This film records one of my happiest days ever: the day Judi came to the Orange Tree. It's 90 minutes of enormous fun and fascinating insights, in the company of a national treasure with few, if any, rivals for our collective affection.

"We hear about John Gielgud and Peggy Ashcroft; Clint Eastwood and Johnny Depp; about Ken Branagh, Peter Hall and how to speak Shakespeare. The crucial importance of company spirit runs through it all like a golden thread. And what company she is: this is a treat to savour in your home, while we wait to welcome you back to ours one day."

Dench made her stage debut in 1957 and to date has won ten BAFTAs seven Oliviers, two Golden Globes, a Tony and an Academy Award.