Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, Cush Jumbo and more to star in Noël Coward anniversary charity show

A new online event will mark the 100th anniversary of the West End debut of Noël Coward.

The piece will launch the new streaming service created by Broadway on Demand titled "Stream.Theatre", and feature a host of stars bringing the words and music of Coward to life.

The show, which will feature renditions that are either self-recorded at home or filmed on location under COVID-19 regulations, will support Acting for Others in the UK and the Actor's Fund in the US.

Appearing in the experience will be Kate Burton, Judi Dench, Stephen Fry, Montego Glover, Derek Jacobi, Josh James, Cush Jumbo, Robert Lindsay, Kristine Nielsen, Bebe Neuwirth, Julian Ovenden, Patricia Routledge, Kate Royal, Emma Thompson, Giles Terera, Indira Varma and Lia Williams.

Titled A Marvellous Party, the piece will be streamed online on wwww.stream.theatre from Sunday 20 September at 7.30pm BST/ 2.30pm EST and will be available on demand after that date for 14 days. It will also be available on YouTube.

Alan Brodie, Chair of the Noël Coward Foundation said: "Noël Coward, a man of the theatre and one of the first transatlantic theatre celebrities, used his celebrity status to assist others. He galvanised his famous friends into raising considerable sums for charitable causes on both sides of the Atlantic and was also a founder member of The Combined Theatrical Charities, the predecessor organisation to Acting For Others.

"Noël would have been very distressed by the shutdowns of the West End, Broadway and theatres across the world resulting in hardship for so many. It is therefore imperative, on Noël's behalf, to help those in need by collaborating with Acting For Others in the UK and the Actors Fund in the US demonstrating just how much his influence and legacy lives on 100 years from that first play. The performers have given their services for free and we are most grateful to them for offering their time and their talent to this important cause."