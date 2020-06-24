Judi Dench, Beverley Knight and more to star in online concert celebrating veteran stage door keeper

A star-studded concert will celebrate the gigantic career of stage door keeper Harry Gabriel.

Having worked at the Shaftesbury Theatre for 40 years, Gabriel is, for many, the first face they see when they enter the West End venue.

Working with the theatre, award-winning actor Giles Terera has now assembled a series of stars, all of whom have worked at the Shaftesbury, to participate in a concert to celebrate Gabriel. The line-up will include Judi Dench, Sharon D Clarke, Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Holden, Chita Rivera, Eddie Izzard, Imelda Staunton, Beverley Knight and more.

The concert will feature songs and stories from the last 40 years of shows at the theatre, and will be streamed for free on YouTube on the 15th July at 7:30pm, where it will remain in perpetuity.

It is raising funds for a variety of charities – Cancer Research UK, Black Lives Matter and The Black Curriculum.

The concert is directed by Giles Terera and produced by Saskia Baylis, with Richard Beadle as musical director.





A full list of those taking part is below:

Alexia Khadime

Anthony Hopkins

Amanda Holden

Arun Blair-Mangat

Beverley Knight

Brenda Edwards

Cassidy Janson

Cedric Neil

Chita Rivera

Clarke Peters

Clive Rowe

David Bedella

Eddie Izzard

Imelda Staunton

Jason Pennycooke

Jon Robyns

Jordan Luke Gage

Judi Dench

Melanie La Barrie

Miriam-Teak Lee

Oliver Tompsett

Rachel John

Sharon D Clarke

Sifiso Mazibuko

Tim Mahendran

Tyrone Huntley

The West End Gospel Choir