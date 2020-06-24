Judi Dench, Beverley Knight and more to star in online concert celebrating veteran stage door keeper
The concert will celebrate the career of stage door keeper Harry Gabriel and is set up by Giles Terera
A star-studded concert will celebrate the gigantic career of stage door keeper Harry Gabriel.
Having worked at the Shaftesbury Theatre for 40 years, Gabriel is, for many, the first face they see when they enter the West End venue.
Working with the theatre, award-winning actor Giles Terera has now assembled a series of stars, all of whom have worked at the Shaftesbury, to participate in a concert to celebrate Gabriel. The line-up will include Judi Dench, Sharon D Clarke, Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Holden, Chita Rivera, Eddie Izzard, Imelda Staunton, Beverley Knight and more.
The concert will feature songs and stories from the last 40 years of shows at the theatre, and will be streamed for free on YouTube on the 15th July at 7:30pm, where it will remain in perpetuity.
It is raising funds for a variety of charities – Cancer Research UK, Black Lives Matter and The Black Curriculum.
The concert is directed by Giles Terera and produced by Saskia Baylis, with Richard Beadle as musical director.
A full list of those taking part is below:
Alexia Khadime
Anthony Hopkins
Amanda Holden
Arun Blair-Mangat
Beverley Knight
Brenda Edwards
Cassidy Janson
Cedric Neil
Chita Rivera
Clarke Peters
Clive Rowe
David Bedella
Eddie Izzard
Imelda Staunton
Jason Pennycooke
Jon Robyns
Jordan Luke Gage
Judi Dench
Melanie La Barrie
Miriam-Teak Lee
Oliver Tompsett
Rachel John
Sharon D Clarke
Sifiso Mazibuko
Tim Mahendran
Tyrone Huntley
The West End Gospel Choir