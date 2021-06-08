J'Ouvert and Anna X to transfer following runs at Harold Pinter Theatre

Following their runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre this summer, Yasmin Joseph's J'Ouvert and Joseph Charlton's Anna X will transfer to Nottingham and Salford respectively.

Both plays are part of Sonia Friedman Productions' Re:Emerge season at the Pinter.

Set during the 2017 Notting Hill Carnival, J'Ouvert was first produced at Theatre503 in 2019. Joseph was subsequently nominated for the Evening Standard's Most Promising Playwright Award.

Directed by Rebekah Murrell, the cast comprises Annice Boparai, Gabrielle Brooks and Sapphire Joy.

Following its West End run from 16 June to 3 July it will visit the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall Nottingham from 21 to 24 July.

Joseph Charlton's Anna X, which was first seen at Vault Festival in 2019, stars Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) as two influencers who find themselves struggling to keep up with New York's social elite.

Directed by Daniel Raggett, it runs at the Harold Pinter from 10 July to 4 August and will now visit the Lowry, Salford from 10 to 14 August.

Walden, the opening production in the Re:Emerge season, ends its run at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 12 June.