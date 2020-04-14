Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat streamed charity concert announced

A special all-star streamed concert version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been announced.

Created with permission from Really Useful Group and Universal, the online charity performance will raise money for Acting for Others. The production team includes Jordan Doolan, Laura-Duthie Coupar, Hayley Bordiak, Matt Langley, Robbie Davies, Adam Lacey and Nigel Wright, with Wright acting as musical supervisor having worked on a number of RUG albums and film releases.

Appearing in the special streamed concert version of the hit musical will be former Joseph stars including Ria Jones, Maria Friedman, Darren Day, Jaymi Hensley, Anthony Stuart Lloyd, Bradley Judge, Craig Nash, Marlon Moore, Andrew Geater, Mike Holoway, Jenna Lee-James, Zoë Tyler and more.

The production has said: "This is a very unique, different concept which is a one off and probably will never happen again. All the cast will record their parts from their own homes and we will put it all together in one long video for you all to enjoy from the comfort of your own homes. Sing along, watch and enjoy those classic songs."

The production is currently underway with a release date to be announced.