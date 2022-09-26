Jordan Gray to perform in the West End next month

From Edinburgh Fringe to The London Palladium in just eight weeks!

Jordan Gray

(© Dylan Woodley)

Much-loved comic Jordan Gray will bring her hit show Is it a Bird to the London Palladium next month.

Gray, who spent a decade working in the music industry (with a stint on shows like The Voice), started presenting comedy in 2017 and was responsible for hit web series Transaction (soon to be adapted into a TV series ) .

She premiered her new comedy piece at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer, and has already sold out two weeks at the Soho Theatre (where the show is currently playing).

Billed as a bombastic deepdive into the world of "babies, boobies, bigots and Batman", the piece celebrates everything from Essex to the LGBTQIA+ community.

It will now run at the London Palladium for one night only on 28 October 2022.

Tickets are on sale here.