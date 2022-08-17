Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez join Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along

Further casting has been revealed for Merrily We Roll Along in New York.

The musical, which is famously told in reverse chronology, will be directed by Maria Friedman, who first staged the show at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London in 2012. That production transferred to the West End in 2013 and exists as a film with its original cast. A subsequent run took place at Boston's Huntington Theatre in 2017.

Radcliffe will take on the role of Charley Kringas, and is now set to be joined by Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Glee) as Franklin Shephard and Tony winner Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn.

The show is set to begin previews at New York Theatre Workshop on 21 November ahead of an official opening night on 12 December, with performances set through to 28 January.

With a score by Sondheim and book by George Furth, Merrily We Roll Along is based on a play by George S Kaufman and Moss Hart, and features classic songs like "Old Friends," "Not a Day Goes By," and "Our Time."

The creative team for Merrily We Roll Along will include Cathy Jayes (The Color Purple) as music supervisor and Alvin Hough, Jr (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as music director, with scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour (& Juliet), lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker (The Lucky Ones), and sound design by Kai Harada (Mr Saturday Night).

Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, with additional casting by Taylor Williams. Dave Anzuelo (The Great Society) will serve as fight and intimacy director, with Jhanaë K-C Bonnick (Slave Play) as stage manager.

A film version of Merrily, filmed across decades, is also reportedly in the works.

The 2022 revival is staged in a special arrangement with Sonia Friedman Productions, the Menier Chocolate Factory, and Patrick Catullo. Could we one day see it back on UK shores?