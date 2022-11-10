Joe DiPietro's F**king Men to return in updated version

Tony Award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (Memphis) will bring a new version of his hit play F**king Men to London next year.

The piece, based on Schnitzler's La Ronde, follows ten men through a plethora of erotic encounters. DiPietro said today: "I couldn't be more excited to debut this updated version of F**king Men.

"Much about our queer lives has evolved and changed since the play's debut, so to bring contemporary attitudes to this roundelay of sex, love and intimacy has opened up new layers of meaning. I'm especially excited to see this play through a youthful and modern lens, which promises to deliver a sexy, incisive and hilarious night out."

The cast and creative team for the production is to be revealed, with the show running at Waterloo East Theatre in central London from 20 April to 18 June. Tickets are on sale below.

The show was previously seen at the Vaults in 2016, having also run at the King's Head Theatre in north London and at the Edinburgh Fringe.