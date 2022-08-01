Jodie Steele and Annabel Giles join Rehab the Musical

Additional stage names have joined the new musical Rehab, which opens at the Playground Theatre next month.

Already announced in the piece, which follows a jaded pop star who finds himself facing the consequences of court action, are Keith Allen (The Homecoming), Jonny Labey (Strictly Ballroom), Gloria Onitiri (Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella) and John Barr (Les Misérables).

Revealed today are Jodie Steele (Heathers), as well as TV presenter Annabel Giles (My Shirley Valentine Summer).

Andy Brady, Dawn Buckland, Marion Campbell, Andrew Patrick-Walker and Phil Sealey complete the cast.

Rehab is penned by Grant Black and Murray Lachlan Young with a book by Elliot Davis, and is directed and choreographed by Gary Lloyd.

The show is inspired by Black's (the son of Oscar winner Don Black, who also co-produces) own experiences and his decision to enter into a rehabilitation clinic.

The production, running at the Playground Theatre from 1 to 17 September, has musical supervision and arrangements by Simon Lee, with set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, costume design by Rob Jones, sound by Chris Whybrow and casting by Debbie O'Brien. Jane Savidge is associate producer.

Tickets for the show are on sale via the Playground Theatre website.