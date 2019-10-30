Jodie McNee and Danny Lee Wynter to star in Headlong's Faustus: That Damned Woman at Lyric Hammersmith

Jodie McNee and Danny Lee Wynter will star in the gender-swapped reimagining of Faustus: That Damned Woman, it has been announced.

The new play from writer Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky's Edge) will feature McNee (Anatomy of a Suicide) in the title role of Johanna Faustus and Winter (The Maids) as Mephistopheles. The show is the first in Headlong Theatre and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's long-term commitment to commissioning shows of scale by women playwrights.

Faustus: That Damned Woman will be directed by Caroline Byrne (All's Well That Ends Well), with set design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, costume design by Line Bech, lighting design by Richard Howell, sound and composition design by Giles Thomas, video and projection design by Ian William Galloway, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell and casting by Annelie Powell. Further casting will be announced shortly.

The play will run from 22 January to 22 February with a press night on 28 January, before transferring to the Birmingham Rep from 26 February to 7 March and then touring to Bristol, Leeds and Newcastle.