Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre: first look at socially distanced rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's upcoming concert revival of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Ricardo Afonso as Judas

© Mark Senior

The 90-minute run of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's show will have socially distanced audiences and cast members.

Pepe Nufrio as Jesus

© Mark Senior

Many roles in the production will be shared with different performers taking on different dates. Declan Bennett and Pepe Nufrio will share the part of Jesus, with Ricardo Afonso and Tyrone Huntley as Judas. They are joined by Maimuna Memon and Anoushka Lucas as Mary, David Thaxton (Pilate), Shaq Taylor (Herod), Ivan De Freitas (Caiaphas), Nathan Amzi (Annas), Phil King (Peter), Cedric Neal (Simon), and Genesis Lynea, Rosa O'Reilly, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure as the Soul Singers.

Drew McOnie, Tara Young, Rosie Fletcher and Charlotte Riby

© Mark Senior

Completing the cast are Daniel Bailey, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Josh Hawkins, Stevie Hutchinson, Billy Nevers, Charlotte Riby, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Barnaby Thompson and Tara Young.

Genesis Lynea as Mob Leader

© Mark Senior

The creative team features Will Burton CDG and David Grindrod CDG (casting), Lee Curran (lighting design), Tom Deering (musical supervisor), Barbara Houseman (associate director, voice and text), Drew McOnie (choreography), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound design), Tom Scutt (design), Timothy Sheader (director), Kate Waters (fight director) and Denzel Westley-Sanderson (co-director).

Declan Bennett as Jesus

© Mark Senior

The piece begins its run on 14 August. Capacity in the venue has been cut from 1256 seats to 390 to allow for socially distanced performances.

Declan Bennett as Jesus

© Mark Senior

Anoushka Lucas and Maimuna Memon as Mary

© Mark Senior