Jessica Chastain to make UK theatre debut in A Doll's House

Jessica Chastain will make her UK theatre debut in A Doll's House, brought to the Playhouse Theatre as part of Jamie Lloyd's new season in the West End.

The two-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award-winner will play Nora in Frank McGuiness' version of Henrik Ibsen's classic play from 10 June to 5 September, with a press night on 18 June. Chastain is best known for her film roles, including It Chapter Two, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Molly's Game, The Help and Zero Dark Thirty.

Previously announced in Lloyd's season at the Playhouse Theatre is James McAvoy in Martin Crimp's adaptation of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, which plays from 27 November to 29 February. with a press night on 6 December.

Lloyd will direct A Doll's House, with design by Soutra Gilmour and the remaining cast and creative team still to be announced.

Lloyd commented, "At The Jamie Lloyd Company, our aim is to work with the most exceptional actors in the world, offering them new and unexpected challenges. Jessica Chastain is a gifted artist and is, of course, well known and respected for her extraordinary screen performances. However, I'm delighted she is now returning to the stage – where her career began – in this bold reappraisal of Ibsen's great masterpiece."

Tickets will go on sale in January, with £15 tickets available for specific Monday evening and Thursday matinee performances across the whole season. The first four of these performances will be for Cyrano de Bergerac and will go on sale on 4 November at 12pm. Free tickets will also be available for secondary state schools and community organisation who would otherwise not have access to the theatre. The offers are supported by British Airways.