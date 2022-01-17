Jersey Boys extends West End run through to October 2022

Hit musical Jersey Boys has extended its current West End return engagement, with tickets now on sale through to autumn 2022.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, and based on the life of Frank Valli and the Four Seasons, the show stars Ben Joyce (as Frankie Valli), Adam Bailey (as Bob Gaudio), Karl James Wilson (as Nick Massi) and Benjamin Yates (as Tommy De Vito).

It features tunes such as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like a Man", "December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)" and "Big Girls Don't Cry".

The piece's creative team includes director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting is by Jill Green.

It is now booking through to 2 October 2022, playing at the refurbished Trafalgar Theatre, with tickets on sale below.