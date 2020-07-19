Jerry Mitchell to host online cabaret featuring Billy Porter, Harvey Fierstein and more

A virtual "Angel" reunion will happen at the end of this month for charity.

Hosted by award-winning director Jerry Mitchell, the event will feature appearances from Billy Porter, Harvey Fierstein, J Harrison Ghee and a global cast of Angels, with editing by Bruno Collins.

The free event is available for 24 hours from 9pm GMT/4pm EST on Sunday 26th July at jedberry.com.

Entitled "Raise You Up", the online cabaret will be raising money for Acting for Others, Black Ticket Project, Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Broadway Cares.