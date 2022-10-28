Jeff Goldblum in final talks to play the Wizard in Wicked movies

Variety is reporting that the inimitable Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard in the Wicked movies.

The publication, who also broke the (later confirmed) news that Jonathan Bailey would play Fiyero in the new two-part musical adaptation, announced the negotiations on Friday evening – we await full confirmation.

If signed, Goldblum would join a cast of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Bailey in the movies, directed by In the Heights' Jon M Chu.

Wicked continues in the West End, so if you want a "Defying Gravity" fix, it may be quicker to see it there – the two-part films are set for release in 2024 and 2025, with shooting about to begin.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. The musical features a score by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, with direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento.