Cast of Disney’s Hercules perform on Britain’s Got Talent

Bless our souls – take a look!

Tanyel Gumushan

Alex Wood

| London |

3 May 2025

IMG 0563
The cast of Hercules, still from ITV

The cast of Disney’s Hercules appeared on Britain’s Got Talent tonight.

Grammy nominee Luke Brady is set to lead the musical in the title role when the show opens in the West End this summer.

Watch the medley below:

Starring as the Muses will be Candace Furbert (as Thalia), Sharlene Hector (as Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (as Melpomene), Malinda Parris (as Calliope), and Robyn Rose-Li (as Terpsichore), with Kamilla Fernandes (as Standby Muse).

The principal cast also includes Mae Ann Jorolan (making her West End debut as Meg, after originating the role in Hamburg), Trevor Dion Nicholas (as Phil), Stephen Carlile (as Hades), Craig Gallivan (as Bob) and Lee Zarrett (as Charles).

If you want more, enjoy the aforementioned Muses performing “Zero to Hero”!

Biggest stories of the month

