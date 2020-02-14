Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh to star in Sleepless the Musical world premiere

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Sleepless the Musical at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh will reunite to perform in the musical based on the hit film following their turns in Big the Musical in 2019. They are joined by Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky and Jake Sharp as Rob.

Also in the cast are Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, Ross McLaren, Gary Murphy, Dominique Planter, Annie Wensak and Benjamin Wong. Theo Collis, Mikey Colville and Jack Reynolds will share the role of Jonah.

The new musical has a book by Michael Burdett, music by Robert Scott and lyrics by Brendan Cull, and will begin performances on 24 March at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre with an official opening night on 1 April.

The production will be directed by Morgan Young (Big), with set design by Morgan Large, costume design by Sue Simmerling, lighting by Tim Lutkin, video design by Ian William Galloway, sound design by Avgoustos Psillas and Terry Jardine for Autograph, orchestrations by Larry Blank, musical supervision and direction by Stuart Morley, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey and casting by Sarah Bird and Michael Donovan.