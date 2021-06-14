Jason Robert Brown's 13 musical film on Netflix announces additional cast

Further casting has been revealed for the film adaptation of 13, Jason Robert Brown's hit musical.

Rhea Perlman (which UK audiences would know as Matilda's mother in the original film), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch) and Peter Hermann (Younger) join the flick, as does Debra Messing (Will & Grace).

With music and lyrics by Brown and a script by Robert Horn (Tootsie), the film is currently being created in Toronto. It follows New York teenager Evan Goldman as he's forced to move with his mom to Indiana.

It is directed by Tamra Davis, responsible for Crossroads and three episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The show is notable for having launched the careers of several future stage and screen talents: pop star Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gilles (Dynasty), and Graham Phillips (Riverdale), among them. A West End production by the National Youth Music Theatre, ran at the Apollo Theatre in 2012, directed by Brown.

A new UK stage production of the piece is in the works, courtesy of the British Theatre Academy, set to play at London's Cadogan Hall in August.