Jason Donovan to play Teen Angel in West End Grease

Joseph and Neighbours star Jason Donovan is headed for Grease!

He said today:"As a lifelong fan of the show, I'm thrilled to be joining the cast of Grease in the role of Teen Angel at the Dominion Theatre for 6 weeks this year. While I may have missed the boat on playing Danny, the Teen Angel seemed like the perfect fit. I especially look forward to those few performances I get to perform with Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine. Who would have thought two Aussie's would take to the West End in such a well-loved musical, singing the most iconic songs? Roll on June"

The show opens on Tuesday 17 May 2022, with previews from Tuesday 3 May 2022. Donovan's first performance will be Wednesday 29 June – patrons are advised to check Donovan's availability for further details.

The eagerly anticipated production of the hit musical, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

