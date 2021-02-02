James Pidgeon appointed executive director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

James Pidgeon has been announced as the new executive director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Pidgeon will succeed William Village in the role when Village becomes chief executive at Delfont Mackintosh Theatres.

He is currently director at Shoreditch Town Hall, having overseen a plethora of festivals and productions, as well as collaborations with the likes of Battersea Arts Centre and LIFT.

The appointee said today: "It is an absolute privilege to be appointed executive director at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre - I couldn't be more delighted. I have long admired the ambitious work of this incredibly special theatre that plays such a unique and significant role in the cultural landscape of London and beyond, and I very much look forward to joining Tim [Sheader, the artistic director] in leading the organisation through its next chapter of growth and development."

Pidgeon will take up his position on 21 June of this year.

Regent's Park recently cancelled its upcoming summer production of 101 Dalmatians, but is still set to revive Romeo and Juliet as well as Carousel.