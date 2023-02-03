A Little Life starring James Norton releases on-stage seating for West End and Richmond runs

As the cast of A Little Life begin rehearsals today, producers have announced that they will release on-stage seating across both the Richmond Theatre (14 to 18 March) and Harold Pinter Theatre (25 March to 18 June) runs.

The first batch of tickets (for performances from 14 March to 30 April) will go on sale on 6 February at midday. The remainder (through to 18 June) will be released at noon on 4 April.

In addition, producers have revealed that a special charity gala performance will be held on 30 March to benefit the mental health charity Mind.

Hanya Yanagihara has adapted her seminal novel for the stage alongside Koen Tachelet and Ivo van Hove (who also directs). This English language premiere follows a Dutch-language production run in Edinburgh last August. That iteration was awarded the full five stars by WhatsOnStage.

A Little Life follows four college friends in New York City as their lives are pulled apart by various forces. The 2015 novel was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, and in 2016 was also nominated for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.





James Norton

© Emilio Madrid

Set to appear in the stage production are James Norton (Happy Valley) as Jude, Luke Thompson (Bridgerton) as Willem, Omari Douglas (Cabaret) as JB, Zach Wyatt (The Witcher) as Malcolm, Elliot Cowan (The Crown) as Brother Luke/Doctor Traylor/Caleb, Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye) as Harold, Nathalie Armin (Force Majeure) as Ana, and Emilio Doorgasingh (Best of Enemies) as Andy.

Joining van Hove on the creative team are set and lighting designer (and regular collaborator) Jan Versweyveld, as well as costume designer An D'Huys, music and sound designer Eric Sleichim and casting director Julia Horan.

