Jagged Little Pill to reopen Theatre Royal Sydney in the show's first international production

Jagged Little Pill will reopen the Theatre Royal Sydney in September 2021, it has been revealed.

The venue, owned by Trafalgar Entertainment, will welcome audiences back with the Australian premiere of the Tony Award-nominated piece later this year, with Sydney audiences set to be the first outside of Broadway to experience the musical.

After previews in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York on December 5, 2019. The musical features a book by Diablo Cody, music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Riccardo Hernandez (Parade), costume designer Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen), lighting designer Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge!), sound designer Jonathan Deans (Waitress), and video designer Lucy Mackinnon (Spring Awakening) alongside hair, wig, and make-up designer J Jared Janas (Sunset Boulevard). Production management is by Ira Mont (The Producers).

It was nominated for 15 Tony Awards and recently won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It will be produced in Australia by Vivek J Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, Eva Price, Howard Panter for the London-based Trafalgar Entertainment and GWB Entertainment.

Morisssette said: "We are all very excited knowing that our show Jagged Little Pill will be making its way to the Theatre Royal Sydney this year! This show has been a vehicle of healing for so many of us throughout its journey and knowing we are coming your way is such amazing news after these intense 12 months across the world. Can't wait to share this blood sweat and tears musical with you...as Australia has always held a very special place in my heart."

Panter said: "Trafalgar Entertainment and Theatre Royal Sydney are committed to ensuring that Sydney will be the first destination for the best theatre in the world, and we are thrilled to announce that the first production to open the theatre is straight from Broadway, Jagged Little Pill. Alanis Morrisette is so beloved in Australia and we can't think of a better fit to launch this stunning fully restored new venue in the heart of the CBD Sydney."

Full dates are to be revealed, with the piece set to play a nine-week season in Australia. We don't know much, but we'd hazard a guess that further plans for the show are likely to be unveiled soon, given what Panter told us in an interview recently.

You can watch the trailer here: