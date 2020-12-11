Ivano Turco cast as Prince Sebastian in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Cinderella has found a Prince!

Ivano Turco, who was set to appear in West Side Story at the Royal Exchange before the piece was halted by the pandemic, will make his West End debut as Prince Charming's brother Sebastian at the Gillian Lynne Theatre when the show has its premiere in spring 2021.

Turco joins a cast including Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role, alongside Victoria Hamilton-Barrett as the Stepmother. Further cast announcements will be made at a later date. The piece has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by David Zippel and book by Emerald Fennell.

The show is scheduled to have its first preview on 30 April 2021 with an opening night on 19 May.

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn Hunter, design by Gabriela Tylesova, sound design by Gareth Owen and lighting by Bruno Poet. The rest of the creative team are to be revealed.

Lloyd Webber said: "I'm overjoyed to introduce Ivano Turco as our Prince Sebastian in Cinderella. I'm convinced audiences will fall in love with him, as we did, on hearing this version of "Only You Lonely You". Straight out of college, Ivano initially came in to audition as a dancer but has a natural acting talent, a wonderful voice and an innate charm and warmth and from the day we met I just knew I'd found our Prince!"

You can have a first listen to Turco singing new number "Only You, Lonely You" from the musical here: