ITV's All Star Musicals to return with Elaine Paige, John Barrowman, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Samantha Barks

ITV's All Star Musicals TV series will return later this year, it has been confirmed.

The series will see six celebrities give musical turns in a one-night experience, following training in the art of performance. The names appearing are to be revealed, with each celebrity then being scored by a virtual audience.

Stage and screen star John Barrowman will host the event, with a judging panel consisting of the iconic Elaine Paige, alongside Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Disney's Aladdin) and Samantha Barks (Les Misérables, Frozen).

Barrowman, Paige, Nicholas and Barks will all perform a number together for the show's opening.

John Barrowman said: "Now more than ever we're all in need of some fabulous musical entertainment and I can't wait to be reunited with Elaine on stage for All Star Musicals.

"We've got the most amazing show lined up with something for everyone and lots and lots of surprises!"

An air date is to be revealed.