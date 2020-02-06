It's True, It's True, It's True to be broadcast on BBC Four

Courtroom play It's True, It's True, It's True is to be broadcast on BBC Four this Sunday, it was announced today.

The Breach theatre and Artemisia Films production will air at 11pm on BBC Four, after being filmed on location in a former chapel. Written by Billy Barrett and Ellice Stevens and directed by Barrett and Rhodri Huw, it was commissioned by The Space for BBC Arts as part of a season of programming exploring the nude in art across the BBC. The cast includes Sophie Steer (Agostino Tassi), Kathryn Bond (Tuzia), Harriet Webb (Judith) and Stevens (Artemisia Gentileschi).

It's True, It's True, It's True is based on transcripts taken from the 1612 trial of Italian artist Agostino Tassi, who was accused of raping fellow painter Artemisia Gentileschi while he was tutoring her at her father's house. It uses modern language and features an all-female cast to examine how much has really changed in the past 400 years.

Originally commissioned for the stage by New Diorama Theatre, the show won the Untapped, The Stage and The Scotsman Fringe First Awards when it ran at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2018. It subsequently returned to Edinburgh as part of the British Council Showcase in 2019 before touring the UK. WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton described the stage production as "terrific stuff".

Breach commented, "We're so excited to have had this opportunity to share this part of Artemisia's story with a wider audience. It resonates so much with events today, and we hope that audiences across the United Kingdom can engage with it and it can be part of a wider conversation. It's been incredible to have been given this platform to document what is a very important piece to us, and we can't wait for people to see it."