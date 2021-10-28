Into the Woods revival to not take place at the Old Vic

The upcoming revival of Into the Woods will no longer take place at the Old Vic, the venue has announced.

Set to be staged by Terry Gilliam and Leah Hausman and originally running from 16 April to 9 July 2022, further potential plans for the production aren't revealed at this time, though a future life is expected.

It was first seen on Broadway in 1987, winning a number of Tony Awards (though had a tough awards year going up against a certain masked musical, which runs to this day). It later appeared in the West End for 197 performances at the Phoenix Theatre from 1990, with an award-winning revival in 2010 at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. A Disney feature film starring Meryl Streep, James Corden and Johnny Depp also exists.

In a message to ticket holders the venue said: "We are writing to let you know that the production of Into the Woods will no longer be taking place at the Old Vic."

"Our Box Office team will automatically refund your tickets back to your original payment method within the next seven working days."

The venue added in a statement: "The Old Vic and co-producers Scenario Two have mutually agreed that the production of Into the Woods, scheduled for spring 2022, will not take place at The Old Vic. All ticket bookers will be contacted directly. The Old Vic wishes the show well for its future life."