Indira Varma, Michael Sheen and David Threlfall to star in Old Vic's live-streamed Faith Healer revival

The Old Vic will live-stream a scratch performance of Brian Friel's hit play Faith Healer.

Michael Sheen, David Threlfall and Indira Varma will perform in the five performances of the smash-hit play, presented from 16 to 19 Sep with tickets priced from £10 to £40.

Friel's play follows faith healer Francis Hardy, and had its UK premiere at the Royal Court Theatre in March 1981 with Patrick Magee, Helen Mirren and Stephen Lewis.

Matthew Warchus, artistic director, said: "This play has long been a favourite of mine. With mesmerising expertise Friel unlocks a shimmering fable of epic dimensions employing nothing more than single voices weaving this unforgettable story out of thin air. It's the definition of a masterpiece and hits you with a huge emotional thwack."

The show is the third in the series of streamed shows being presented from the stage, following Lungs with Claire Foy and Matt Smith and Three Kings with Andrew Scott.