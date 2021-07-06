Indecent Proposal musical announces new cast and dates

New dates and cast have been revealed for Indecent Proposal, which is set to run at Southwark Playhouse this autumn.

The plot of Jack Engelhard's tale follows a married woman, Rebecca, who is offered a million dollars by a stranger to spend the night together. It was turned into a hit film in 1993, starring Demi Moore and Robert Redford.

The performer playing Rebecca is to be revealed, with Norman Bowman playing Jonny, with Jacqui Dankworth playing Annie and Ako Mitchell playing Larry – the indecent proposer.

The show will now run from 22 October to 27 November 2021 at the south London venue, with a press night on 2 November.

Indecent Proposal is directed by Charlotte Westenra with book and lyrics by Michael Conley, music by Dylan Schlosberg and the piece is produced by Neil Marcus. The production has musical direction by John Reddell, set and costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Hartley Kemp and movement by Jane McMurtrie.

Westenra said today: "‘I am so excited to share this beautiful, important story that is of its time but also painfully relevant today. Like in the show, people with influence still use it to take more than we're sometimes willing to give. The fact that it happens all the time doesn't make it right, even if you agree to give it. We can't wait for audiences to come and contribute to the conversation and ask themselves what they would do if they were to receive an indecent proposal."

Tickets are on sale now.