Inaugural Antonyo Awards winners including Tina and Audra McDonald announced

The winners of the inaugural Antonyo Awards, which celebrate Black excellence on New York stages, have been revealed.

The Public Theater's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf won five awards, the most of any show on the night, including Best Revival and Best Featured Actor. BLKS by Aziza Barnes won the Best New Play Award.

Audra McDonald won the Best Actor in a Play Award for Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, while Danielle Brooks picked up the Best Actor in a Play Off-Broadway Award.

The Best Musical award was won by Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, with Adrienne Warren, who originated the titular role in the show about the rock 'n' roll icon.

Other winners include Michael R Jackson's A Strange Loop, which picked up the Best Book Award after claiming the Pulitzer Prize earlier this year. Best Original Score went to The Secret of Life Bees.

Nominees were revealed earlier this month, with the public then voting on the winners. The full list is available here.