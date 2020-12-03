In the Heights won't be available online and in UK cinemas simultaneously, Warner Brothers confirms

In the Heights will be released in cinemas as expected – despite producers Warner Brothers introducing a new simultaneous streaming option for all their US releases in 2021.

In the USA, Jon M Chu's film, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical of the same name, will be available concurrently on HBO Max and in theatres for the first month of release, with the film leaving the platform and continuing in theatres once the initial time period is up.

According to a release from the company, all international releases (including in the UK) will happen exclusively in cinemas – with VOD options at a later date. UK audiences will also have to wait over a month longer for the cinematic release of the eagerly anticipated musical film – as it is currently set for a 30 July 2021 release.

Warner Brothers' strategy may change over the course of 2021 but, given that HBO Max is not yet available in the UK, a cinematic release seems like the only likely outcome.

Set in New York's Washington Heights, the musical tells the story of a Hispanic-American community threatened by gentrification. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and more, with Lin-Manuel Miranda also appearing as Piragüero. It has a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who also wrote the original book).

After running on Broadway from 2008 to 2011, the piece had its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse in 2014 before transferring to the King's Cross Theatre, where it ran from 2015 to 2017 and won three Olivier Awards.

Miranda also confirmed earlier this year that a new song will be added to the final version.