In Pieces musical announces cast for outdoor performance at the Turbine Theatre

Casting has been revealed for the live one-night-only performance of Joey Contreras' In Pieces, running on 22 August at the Turbine Theatre.

Louis Rayneau directs Kyle Birch (Austyn), Amy Di Bartolemeo (Alex), Jacob Fowler (Hunter), Ross Harmon (Charlie), Beccy Lane (Jael) and Georgie Lovatt (Sam) with Roxanne Couch, Millie Cranston, Jack Dargan, Megan Cery Holland, Lucca Chadwick Patel, Ellie Sharpe and Conor Tidman as the ensemble. Danielle Steers and Jordan Luke Gage will not appear live, but their filmed performances will feature.

The filmed version of the show, which explores the nuances of various relationships, is also available on Broadway On Demand until 31 July.

Choreographed by Rachel Sargent, the creative team for the show has not been revealed. The show was originally presented at the Lincoln Center, and mixes typical musical styles with more pop-esque tunes.