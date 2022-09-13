Immersive Great Gatsby to conclude run after final extension

The record-breaking immersive staging of The Great Gatsby will conclude its run.

The longest-running immersive theatrical production in the capital has been running at custom Mayfair venue Immersive | LDN, where it has set a final performance date of 7 January 2023.

One of the producers, Brian Hook said: "Gatsby has had a triumphant run over the last seven years and has been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of audience members who have dressed up, danced and raised good cheer with us. As one of the first shows back from the pandemic, it's done some incredible pathfinding for the sector and is held up as one of the most famous immersive theatre shows in the world, with productions throughout England and Wales, Belgium, Republic of Ireland, South Korea and future shows planned in Adelaide, Paris, Cairo and the jewel in the Crown, New York. it's been a constant source of pride, enjoyment and light. It's the thing I'm proudest of in my career."

"Our London venue was always a temporary home and with Grosvenor Estate's Bond Street development comes a natural jumping off point. We would be thrilled to find a new home for the show in good time. We would like to thank the many casts, crews, general management, producers, marketing, ticketing, bars and front of house teams that have called Gatsby's Mansion home over the years."

The show is adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, who first staged the production in a pub with Hook in 2015.