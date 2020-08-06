Immersive digital show to be staged across the streets of London this summer

An immersive digital show will hit the streets of London from the end of August.

Initially created by Samuel Sené and Gabrielle Jourdain and originally premiering in Paris, the piece, C-o-n-t-a-c-t allows audiences to go on a virtual journey and will be set in three initial locations – Tower Bridge, Greenwich and Clapham Common.

Audiences are able to buy tickets online, and, once they receive a link, download an app that will provide the exact location of the performance. The show will run for 50 minutes without an interval and participants can download audio from the app to listen to through headphones, which will then synchronise with that of performers.

One of the piece's producers, Katy Lipson, said: "As soon as I discovered C-o-n-t-a-c-t I was immediately drawn into the creativity and themes of the piece and recognised how relevant the material was and how it was created specifically around the times we are currently living.

"As a producer, I remain committed to creating opportunities not only for audiences but for the immense talent pool we have in the UK who are currently without many opportunities to perform. I hope the city of London embraces the experience as much as the Parisian audiences."

Only 15 tickets are available per show, to allow the production to follow social distancing guidelines. C-o-n-t-a-c-t runs from 29 August to 10 October.

The UK production has book by Eric Chantelauze, English adaptation by Quentin Bruno, music and sound design by Cyril Barbessol, associate direction by Bronagh Lagan and casting by Jane Deitch.