Idina Menzel and James Marsden join Enchanted sequel Disenchanted

More familiar faces are returning for the Enchanted sequel!

The Disney Plus movie features tunes by the legendary EGOT winner and music maker Alan Menken, who is responsible for the likes of Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, as well as lyrics by equally legendary Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, The Prince of Egpyt).

Menken has confirmed that Idina Menzel (Frozen) and James Marsden (Westworld) will return to the roles of Nancy Tremaine and Prince Edward respectively, after both appearing in the original 2006 film. The pair join the previously revealed Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams, both of whom were in the original film.

Speaking to JLGB Youth, the composer also stated that the piece is currently filming – meaning Adams is having a bit of a musical bonanza after appearing in Dear Evan Hansen – set to be released on the silver screen in September.

Menken and Schwartz will return to pen new numbers for the piece (it is rumoured that more songs will be involved this time around), though a release date is currently unconfirmed.

Disenchanted is to be directed by Adam Shankman (who is also working on the Hocus Pocus sequel) with writers Richard Lagravenese, Scott Neustadter, and Michael H Weber attached. We don't know much about the plot, but we assume that the enchantment of the first film is, in some way, counter-acted.

Enchanted earned more than $340 million worldwide and was nominated for three Oscars in the same category – Best Original Song. Plans for a sequel have been in the works for over a decade.