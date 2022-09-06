Ian McKellen's King Lear, Young Marx and more to be added to National Theatre at Home

A plethora of new captured productions are set to be added to the National Theatre at Home streaming service.

From today, Ian McKellen's lauded portrayal of the titular character of Shakespeare's King Lear, presented by Chichester Festival Theatre and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, can be streamed on the platform. Directed by Johnathan Munby, the production was captured live during its 2018 West End transfer to the Duke of York's Theatre.

In addition, the 2017 Bridge Theatre production of Young Marx has also been added to the service today. Richard Bean and Clive Coleman's revolutionary comedy stars Rory Kinnear as Marx and Oliver Chris as Engels and reunites the creative team behind One Man, Two Guvnors with director Nicholas Hytner at the helm.

Other newly announced plays include the Bridge Theatre's The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage, Bryony Lavery's stage adaptation of Phillip Pullman's prequel to his celebrated His Dark Materials trilogy, also directed by Hytner (which will become available from October), the National Theatre production of Emlyn William's The Corn is Green, starring Nicola Walker as Miss Moffat (available from November and, for the first time on NT at Home, with the option of Welsh subtitles), and the NT production of Francesca Martinez's new play, All of Us, inspired by the real-life experiences of disabled people and directed by Ian Rickson (streaming from autumn/winter).

For UK viewers only, Sonia Friedman's acclaimed production of Leopoldstadt, written by Tom Stoppard and directed by Patrick Marber, will be available on the platform from October, as well as the Bridge Theater production of David Hare's Straight Line Crazy, directed by Hytner and starring Ralph Fiennes as Robert Moses (from autumn/winter).

Finally, the 2011 NT production of Frankenstein (with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation) will also be made available to UK viewers for the first time from October, and the multi-award-winning production of War Horse is set to return to the platform for "a limited time only" from December.