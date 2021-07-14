Ian Kelsey and Nicola Sloane to star in major John Godber revival

Casting has been revealed for Wiltshire Creative's revival of John Godber's September in the Rain, set to be presented from September.

Playing at Salisbury Playhouse, Godber's piece is said to be based on the lives of his grandparents. It follows a married couple, Jack and Liz, who visit Blackpool for one last trip.

Appearing will be Ian Kelsey (Legally Blonde) and Nicola Sloane (The Butterfly Lion), with the show directed by Wiltshire Creative's artistic director Gareth Machin.

Also on the creative team are designer Toots Butcher, lighting designer Johanna Town, sound designer Andrea Cox and casting director Gabrielle Dawes. The show plays from 16 September to 9 October, before the touring production of The Lemon Table, led by Ian McDiarmid, visits the venue.