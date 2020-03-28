You can watch Hugh Jackman in the National Theatre's Oklahoma! for free this weekend

The National Theatre's production of Oklahoma! is available for free this weekend via BroadwayHD, even for UK customers.

The production won the Olivier Awards for Outstanding Musical, Best Set Design, and Best Choreography, with Jackman and co-star Josefina Gabrielle earning nominations for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Musical and Shuler Hensley winning the Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

Available until the end of the weekend via this link (it's a bit hit-and-miss via mobile, we've found), the piece also stars Peter Polycarpou and Maureen Lipman, with direction by Trevor Nunn and choreography by Susan Stroman.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical tells the story of two sets of star-crossed lovers in Oklahoma territory in the early 1900s. It features songs including "Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'", "The Surrey With The Fringe On Top" and, of course, "Oklahoma".

BroadwayHD is an online streaming platform that allows users to watch the likes of Kinky Boots, 42nd Street and more. It has annual and monthly passes (and a week-long trial), with more information available here.

The National also announced this week that it would be streaming some former NTLive shows via YouTube from next week.