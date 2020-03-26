National Theatre productions to be streamed for free on YouTube

The National Theatre has announced plans to stream NT Live shows for free on YouTube.

From Thursday 2 April, a number of productions previously screened in cinemas globally as a part of National Theatre Live will be made available to watch for free.

The first will be Richard Bean's One Man Two Guvnors featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from James Corden. All the productions will be free and screened live every Thursday at 7.00pm and will then be available on demand for seven days on the NT's YouTube channel.

On 9 April there will be a streamed performance of Sally Cookson's Jane Eyre, Bryony Lavery's Treasure Island adaptation starring Arthur Darvill on 16 April and Twelfth Night with Tamsin Greig on 23 April. Further tiles are to be announced.

Lisa Burger said: "Our ambition at the National Theatre is to create work which is challenging, entertaining and inspiring and we're committed to continuing that through these difficult times. I'm thrilled that we're able to fulfil this ambition in a different way through our collaboration with YouTube. I am exceptionally proud of the team at the National Theatre for working so hard to create NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME and also to the rights holders who have been so supportive of this new initiative allowing us to bring theatre to households right across the world.

"We have delved into the National Theatre Live archive and curated a programme that's varied from comedy to new dramas to classics so there is something for everyone to enjoy from their own homes. We will be streaming each production at the same time each week in order to recreate, where possible, the communal viewing experience and we hope this will be an opportunity for people to share their enjoyment together online."