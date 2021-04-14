Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern to star in The Son film adaptation

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will star in a film version of Florian Zeller's The Son.

Zeller, whose film version of The Father has been nominated for a variety of Oscars, will direct the piece, which is also being co-financed by Film4.

The Son had its world premiere at the Kiln Theatre in north London before transferring to the West End, where it ran the autumn before the pandemic began.

The play, the latest of Zeller's works to be translated by Christopher Hampton, is the final work in the playwright's trilogy of pieces, which also include The Mother and The Father. It follows a troubled son who grapples with his mental health, while his separated parents confront their own issues.

A release date is to be revealed.